November 13, 1957 - August 22, 2019 WALKERTOWN Ella Mae Yates Dancy, 61, went home to be with her Lord early Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ella was born on November 13, 1957 in Bluefield, WV to the late John and Thelma Sizemore Yates. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids, and attending family gatherings. Ella also enjoyed reading during her free time. In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lloyd Dancy, Jr.; son, John David Dancy; and a sister, Jane Phipps. Ella is survived by her 2 daughters, Melissa Beth West (Craig) and Angela Dancy Fairchild (Jesse); 4 grandchildren, Owen West, Faith West, Braxton Fairchild, and Gaven Fairchild; 2 sisters, Juanita Payne and Lillian Brown; niece, Sherri Scott; and sister in law, Debbie Boone. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. There will be a 2:00 pm Memorial Service held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Shawn Boone officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral home is honored to be serving the Dancy family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West

