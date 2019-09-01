April 2, 1938 - August 27, 2019 Mrs. Carrie Lee Damon, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1938 in Scotland County to Anna and John Wesley Wright. Mrs. Damon was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Henry Damon and grandson, Johnathon Marcel Carrazco. Surviving are her two daughters, Colette Damon and fiance' Roger Norton of Laurel Hill and JoAnna Damon Tucker and husband, George of Wilmington; one son, David Benson of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Brittany LeAnne Forrest and Daniel Benson and a special friend, James New. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park Chapel of Faith. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries