April 2, 1938 - August 27, 2019 Mrs. Carrie Lee Damon, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born April 2, 1938 in Scotland County to Anna and John Wesley Wright. Mrs. Damon was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Henry Damon and grandson, Johnathon Marcel Carrazco. Surviving are her two daughters, Colette Damon and fiance' Roger Norton of Laurel Hill and JoAnna Damon Tucker and husband, George of Wilmington; one son, David Benson of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Brittany LeAnne Forrest and Daniel Benson and a special friend, James New. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park Chapel of Faith. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Spry III, William Dennie
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately