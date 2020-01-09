March 14, 1954 - January 6, 2020 Brian Elliot Dalton, Sr., of Winston-Salem, N.C. was born to Clevester Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Dalton on March 14, 1954 in Salisbury, N.C. He found comfort in the arms of his Savior on January 6, 2020. He was a 1972 graduate of Salisbury High School and furthered his education at Western Carolina University. He was a longtime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Salisbury and currently attended Union Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as brother, Clevester (Buck) Dalton, Jr., sister, Ella Dalton McDaniel, and youngest daughter, Sonya Dalton. His memory will be cherished by his daughters, Coleen Johnson and Cristina Dalton of Winston-Salem, N.C., son, Brian Dalton, Jr. of Salisbury, grandchildren, Jalen Dalton, Elijah Johnson, and Kenleigh Dalton, great-granddaughter Gracyn Dalton, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Service and Visitation: The family visitation will take place Sunday, January 12th at 2:30 p.m., followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Salisbury, N.C. At other times, family will be at the Ellis St. residence. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Dalton family.
Dalton, Sr., Brian Elliot
To plant a tree in memory of Dalton Sr. Brian Elliot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately