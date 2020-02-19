D'Amour, Renee (Nikki) Blanche March 5, 1934 - February 17, 2020 Renee (Nikki) Blanche D'Amour was born on March 5, 1934 in Paris, France to Renee and George Elie. At the onset of WWII, The family moved to Noirmoutier, a tiny island off the Atlantic coast of France, where they operated a small restaurantCafé de la Poste. In 1952, Nikki met Richard (Dick) D'Amour, an American graduate student visiting the island. After a short courtship, a wedding in Paris, and a honeymoon in Europe, they moved to the U.S., where Dick began his career in research with DuPont. Nikki gave birth to six children in the next ten years. The family lived in Woodbury, New Jersey until 1970, when they were transferred to Terre Haute, Indiana. With six children soon heading to college, they decided to start a side business in Terre Haute to help fund their children's educations. They opened the first Pizza City restaurant in the summer of 1972. Just one year later, they became fulltime restaurateurs, ultimately growing the business to a dozen locations. They retired in 1980 to Wrightsville Beach so Nikki could be close to the ocean she loved. Nikki remained there until 2000, when she moved to Winston-Salem to be near her daughter, Carolyn. Nikki will be remembered for being a wonderful mother and grandmother, for her sense of humor and ability to tell a great story, her hugs, for her fabulous cooking, and for her love of the ocean and all things French. She found great purpose in helping others who were struggling. She loved going to Chang Thai several times a week and they soon became part of her family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Renee and George Elie; her half-brothers, Jean and Max Elie; and her former husband, Richard D'Amour. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Orr (Dr. Liston Orr), and her sons, Hon. Richard D'Amour (Holly), Karl D'Amour, Phillip D'Amour (Jane), Dr. Peter D'Amour, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) James D'Amour. She also will be missed by her nine grandchildren: Kristen and Steph (Sara) Orr, Lindsay (Alex) Van Zee and Alex, Katie, Cameron, Laura, Christina and Carla D'Amour, as well as her many French relatives. A memorial service will be held at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Street, at 2 PM on February 22, 2020. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Patricia Greene, Chaplain with Trellis Supportive Care will officiate, with a graveside service immediately following at Salem Cemetery. We invite those attending to wear something French inspired or colorful in her honor. The boys would like to thank their sister, Carolyn for her loving care of their mother for the past twenty years. Carolyn would like to thank her brothers for their love and support . Also many thanks to Richard and Ivey Orr who always included Nikki for holiday dinners. She loved watching your family grow. To Pam Bloom and Sara Brabandt, dear friends who would visit mom when I was out of town, thank you. Lastly, I am grateful to Holly who assisted with funeral planning, a tremendous help to me. The family would also like to thank the staff of Trinity Elms for their loving care for Nikki over the past five years. Also, many thanks to Trellis Supportive Care in Mocksville for the tender care they provided in her final months. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Activity Fund at Trinity Elms in Nikki's memory. Trinity Elms Assisted Living, Activity Fund 3750 Harper Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online Condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
