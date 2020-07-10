March 18, 1925 - July 2, 2020 Lord, now lettest thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word. ~ Luke 2 Myrtle LeEsther Dillard Curry made her final journey peacefully to glory at her home July 2, 2020 at the age of 95 in Winston-Salem, NC. Mrs. Curry was the oldest member of St. Philips Moravian Church. She leaves behind five generations: 8 children; 16 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and one great, great, great grandchild. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at Russell Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 and she will be laid to rest at Salem Moravian God's Acre Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

