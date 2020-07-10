March 18, 1925 - July 2, 2020 Lord, now lettest thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word. ~ Luke 2 Myrtle LeEsther Dillard Curry made her final journey peacefully to glory at her home July 2, 2020 at the age of 95 in Winston-Salem, NC. Mrs. Curry was the oldest member of St. Philips Moravian Church. She leaves behind five generations: 8 children; 16 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and one great, great, great grandchild. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at Russell Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 and she will be laid to rest at Salem Moravian God's Acre Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
Paul's Italian restaurant closes for good; auction planned for Friday.
-
Schools reopening proposal puts more kids in buildings each day. Under plan, parents would have to register children to ride school bus
-
Shooter indicted on murder charge in death of Julius Sampson Jr.
-
'I can't breathe,' John Neville repeatedly told the officers and the nurse now charged in his death, sources say
-
Suzy McCalley, the wife of Mayor Joines, says she is committed to fighting racial injustice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately