October 27, 1930 - October 9, 2019 Absent from the body, present with the Lord, Mr. Max Harold Curry, 88, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his beloved wife Audrey, October 9, 2019. Max was born on October 27, 1930, in Davidson County to the late Willie Lloyd Curry and Lena May Lash Curry. Max was a Navy veteran who served in the Korean War and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as a machinist. He was an active member of the Midway United Methodist Church, where he volunteered in the Food Pantry and served as an usher for over 65 years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Mrs. Audrey Golden Curry. Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Max H. Curry, Jr. (Amelia) of Midway and Michael W. Curry (Misty) of Kernersville; grandchildren: Lauren Chapman (Nick) of Lewisville, Amy McGrath (Stephen) of Raleigh, and Chelsea Hamilton (Jim) of Telluride, CO; great-grandchildren: Levi, Mason and Ryker; and brother, Bryce Curry of Wallburg. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, at 6 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, Attn: General Budget, 9795 Old Highway 52, Lexington, NC 27295 or to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Attn: Pantry/Family Room Budget, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
