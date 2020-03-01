January 30, 1934 - February 29, 2020 Mr. Larry Delane Curry, GYSGT, USMC, Ret., 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care. Larry was born in Roaring River, NC, on January 30, 1934, to the late Samuel Thomas Curry and Samantha Jane Dimmette Curry. Surviving are his wife, Jean; three children: Cathy Woitineck (Fred), Dennis Curry (Suki), and Jackie Kraft (Ted); four grandsons: Chris, Justin, Joey, and Nick; and a sister, Lucy Dimmette Foster. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care and support that Larry received from the many doctors at Novant Health (Hess, Craven, Bodek, Sweeney, Moose, Collins, and Mcquellen, to name a few); Dr. Piva at the VA Health Care Center; and the wonderful caregivers at Trellis Supportive Care. He will lie in repose at Hayworth-Miller on Silas Creek Parkway on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM, for anyone wishing to pay their respects. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in East Bend, officiated by Chaplain Rennie Adcock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
Winston-Salem lawyer barred from handling client accounts
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
Downtown streets will go from one-way to two-way — or a combination of both
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately