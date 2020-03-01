January 30, 1934 - February 29, 2020 Mr. Larry Delane Curry, GYSGT, USMC, Ret., 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trellis Supportive Care. Larry was born in Roaring River, NC, on January 30, 1934, to the late Samuel Thomas Curry and Samantha Jane Dimmette Curry. Surviving are his wife, Jean; three children: Cathy Woitineck (Fred), Dennis Curry (Suki), and Jackie Kraft (Ted); four grandsons: Chris, Justin, Joey, and Nick; and a sister, Lucy Dimmette Foster. The family is very grateful for the compassionate care and support that Larry received from the many doctors at Novant Health (Hess, Craven, Bodek, Sweeney, Moose, Collins, and Mcquellen, to name a few); Dr. Piva at the VA Health Care Center; and the wonderful caregivers at Trellis Supportive Care. He will lie in repose at Hayworth-Miller on Silas Creek Parkway on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM, for anyone wishing to pay their respects. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in East Bend, officiated by Chaplain Rennie Adcock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

