October 28, 1946 - January 21, 2020 Mrs. Betty Ann Hilton Curry, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. A graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomasville with Pastor David Bowman officiating. Mrs. Curry was born on October 28, 1946 in Rockingham County to Charles Grady and Nancy Lucas Hilton. Mrs. Curry was a member before marriage and is now a current member of Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville. Upon marriage and for many years after, she was a member of Maple Grove Church of the Brethren in Lexington. For her career, she worked as a seamstress at Kayby Mills and Carolina Underwear in Thomasville. Later on she was a substitute teacher at various Davidson County daycares and schools. She also worked at the Lexington Stock Sale Cafe on sale days. For hobbies, she enjoyed spending time with her church family and brothers and sisters in The Lord. She also enjoyed traveling in the years after her grandchildren were born to spend time with her daughter, grandchildren, and son-in-law at the locations they lived at the time. She also liked to read (especially her Bible). She loved to travel and go various places with her husband, friends, and church family. She spent lots of time with her parents and mother and father-in-law while they were still living. She also loved visiting her sister and brother-in-law. In addition to these things she loved to shop. She loved sunflowers, chrysanthemums, and so many things autumn. Betty is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Frances Hilton Beck. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, H. Leon Curry; one sister, Carolyn and her husband, Donnie; her son, Travis W. Curry; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and T. E. Wright II ; three grandchildren, S. Logan Wright, T. E. Wright III, Mariel Wright Thomas and her husband Derick Thomas. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main St. Lexington, NC 27292
