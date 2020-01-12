Curlett, Jr., John (Jack) Newton July 16, 1935 - January 10, 2020 John (Jack) Newton Curlett Jr. was born on July 16,1935 in Baltimore, Maryland and died on January 10, 2020. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Anne Curlett, daughters Cathy Parsells (Mark), Lisa Curlett, step-daughter Winnie Simmons (John) and step-son Nat Taylor (Carmen), sister Sally Curlett MacLeod (Jack), sister-in-law Karen Curlett, brother-in-law David Cooper and 11 grandchildren: Clare and Jackson Parsells; Katherine, Brooke and Cort Williams; Johnny, William and Thomas Simmons; Mason, Eliza and Ava Taylor, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jack was pre-deceased by his parents Sarah Nielson Curlett and John Newton Curlett, Sr., sister Mary Cooper (Mimi) and brother Charles (Chuck). Jack graduated from Baltimore Friends School (1953) and Yale University (1957). He served as a Captain in the Army Reserves and had a 22 year career with McCormick and Co., working in sales and management and ultimately as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Food Service Division in Baltimore. During these years, Jack was Chairman of the Board of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, the International Food Manufacturers Association (IFMA) and the Food Service Advisory Committee to the Department of Energy in Washington, DC. He also served on the Goucher College Board and was a Founding Board Member of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Redeemer and was very active in the Yale Alumni Network. In 1983, Jack moved to Winston-Salem, NC to be President of XPRESS Corporation where he worked until 2008. He met and fell in love with Anne, and together they found ways to bring joy to their families and friends as well as support the community in which they lived. Jack served on the boards of the Winston-Salem Habitat for Humanity, Winston-Salem Children's Chorus and the Giannini Board for the North Carolina School of the Arts. His love and study of great wine led Jack to start a Wine Club and Curly's "Charity Cheer" benefitting many local agencies. He was a member of the Bohemian Club in San Francisco, CA, the Wharf Rats Club and the Nantucket Yacht Club both in Nantucket, MA. Jack was known for his love of cooking, music, his artistic talents as a woodworker, ceramicist and Nantucket basket-weaver, and his special ability to find ways to have fun and share joy with everyone he touched. He departed this life after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 18 at 11 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends after the service at the Old Town Club. In lieu of gifts or flowers, a donation can be made to Winston-Salem Habitat for Humanity or Winston-Salem Children's Chorus. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC 27101
