January 6, 1960 - April 1, 2020 Mr. Kent Robert Curlee, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on January 6, 1960 to Robert Edwin and Eloise Fritts Curlee. Kent grew up attending Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. While growing up, he was active in the boy scouts at the church and made many lifelong friends. Kent enjoyed hiking on the weekends with his father and other friends as a young person. He was a graduate of Wingate College and was employed with Vanguard. Preceding him death was his mother, Eloise F. Curlee. Surviving is his daughter, Elly Grace Curlee and her mother, Reta Curlee; his father, Bob Curlee and wife, JoAnn. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, PO Box 658 Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd. Ste. 104 Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

