March 25, 1950 - July 3, 2019 Ms. Priscilla A. Cunningham was born in Darlington, SC on March 25, 1950 to the late Jesse D. and Hattie S. Howard. She passed away on July 3, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

