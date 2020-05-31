January 27, 1974 - May 27, 2020 Bryan Carrington Cuningham of Clemmons passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 with a heart attack. Bryan was a lifelong residence of Clemmons, NC and was a Journeyman Electrician having worked for several companies over the years and was known as an outstanding worker. He attended local schools and graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College. He loved to hike with his dad, having covered nearly 1000 miles on the Appalachian Trial. He is survived by his son, Travis, a brother Bill and wife, Jody Cuningham, his mother and father; Charles and Carol Cuningham of Clemmons, his loving girlfriend, Amanda (Mandy) Shore of Yadkinville and two nephews, John and Bryan Cuningham of Cornelius, NC. Bryan will be missed greatly by all who loved him. Due to government restriction of Covid-19 there will be a private service held at a later date at his favorite place. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cuningham family. Gentry Family Funeral Service Yadkinville, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Cuningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

