January 27, 1974 - May 27, 2020 Bryan Carrington Cuningham of Clemmons passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 with a heart attack. Bryan was a lifelong residence of Clemmons, NC and was a Journeyman Electrician having worked for several companies over the years and was known as an outstanding worker. He attended local schools and graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College. He loved to hike with his dad, having covered nearly 1000 miles on the Appalachian Trial. He is survived by his son, Travis, a brother Bill and wife, Jody Cuningham, his mother and father; Charles and Carol Cuningham of Clemmons, his loving girlfriend, Amanda (Mandy) Shore of Yadkinville and two nephews, John and Bryan Cuningham of Cornelius, NC. Bryan will be missed greatly by all who loved him. Due to government restriction of Covid-19 there will be a private service held at a later date at his favorite place. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cuningham family. Gentry Family Funeral Service Yadkinville, NC
Most Popular
-
Woman dies after being severely beaten in Winston-Salem park.
-
Mary's Gourmet Diner closes after 20 years. Quirky eatery was a downtown staple.
-
51 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth. Kernersville nursing home has outbreak, health department reports
-
Police ID man killed near ballpark in Winston-Salem. It's the city's third homicide since Saturday.
-
Northside Lanes has been around 60 years. Its owners fear they won't make 61 if reopening doesn't come soon.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately