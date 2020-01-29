Winston-Salem - Funeral services for George Q. Cundiff III, 33, will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, 1/30/2020 at First Church of God In Christ. Family visitation is at 11:00 am. Burial is in Salisbury National Cemetery. (HOOPER)
Cundiff, George Q.
