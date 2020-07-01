Jeffrey Thomas Cummings, age 61, of Galena, OH, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH. He was born in Altadena, CA to Bertie Cummings and the late Calvin L. Cummings. Jeff served in the US Navy from 1976 to 1982. He enjoyed gardening, reading, history, and music. He is survived by wife, Dana, of Galena, OH; daughter, Rochelle Cummings and grandchildren, Thomas, Cecilia, and Lilliana, of Fuquay-Varina, NC; mother, Bertie Rowe of Nine Mile Falls, WA; sister Pam Pattison (Bill) also of Nine Mile Falls, WA; mother-in-law, Connie Bodsford, and brother-in-law, Keith Bodsford (Jane) of Denver, NC; many beloved nieces, nephews, and other family members; and his buddy and dog, Cooper. He was preceded in death by father, Calvin, brother, Mike, and father-in-law, W.G. Bodsford Jr. Any memorial contributions can be made to Chordoma Foundation, PO Box 2127, Durham, NC, 27702. Please visit www.shaw-davis.com for online condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

