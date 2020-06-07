March 22, 1927 - May 29, 2020 Mrs. Mary Lee Gardner Culler, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in North Wilkesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband; Don T Culler, her brother, William F. Gardner and her son-in-law, Peter W. Hurd. She was born in Galax, Virginia on March 22, 1927 to Edd F. Gardner and Gertrude W. Gardner. She graduated from North Wilkesboro High School, Virginia Intermont College and Greensboro College with degrees in English and Early Childhood Education. She taught second grade at North Wilkesboro Elementary School. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro where she taught Sunday School, served on various church committees and was president of the Woman's Society of Christian Service. Through the years, she also served on the boards of several organizations including the Health Foundation, Wilkes Alleghany Chapter of the American Red Cross and Old Wilkes. She was a patron of the Walker Center and a supporter of other civic organizations including Friends of the Library and North Wilkesboro Art Gallery. She is survived two daughters; Donna Hurd of Greensboro and Patricia (Mark) Pegram of Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made to the Health Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 667, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. A private family service has been planned at Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Karen Roberts officiating. Entombment will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Most Popular
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
Students reenacted death of George Floyd for disturbing and unacceptable video, Davie County school system says
-
Yard work while black or brown. That's why police were called on a landscaping crew in Winston-Salem.
-
Walmart stores close early in Winston-Salem over social media rumor
-
Hundreds of protesters march through downtown Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately