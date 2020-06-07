March 22, 1927 - May 29, 2020 Mrs. Mary Lee Gardner Culler, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in North Wilkesboro. She was preceded in death by her husband; Don T Culler, her brother, William F. Gardner and her son-in-law, Peter W. Hurd. She was born in Galax, Virginia on March 22, 1927 to Edd F. Gardner and Gertrude W. Gardner. She graduated from North Wilkesboro High School, Virginia Intermont College and Greensboro College with degrees in English and Early Childhood Education. She taught second grade at North Wilkesboro Elementary School. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro where she taught Sunday School, served on various church committees and was president of the Woman's Society of Christian Service. Through the years, she also served on the boards of several organizations including the Health Foundation, Wilkes Alleghany Chapter of the American Red Cross and Old Wilkes. She was a patron of the Walker Center and a supporter of other civic organizations including Friends of the Library and North Wilkesboro Art Gallery. She is survived two daughters; Donna Hurd of Greensboro and Patricia (Mark) Pegram of Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made to the Health Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 667, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. A private family service has been planned at Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Karen Roberts officiating. Entombment will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lee Culler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries