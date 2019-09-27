May 31, 1927 - September 23, 2019 Winston-Salem - Mr. Lester Lee Culler, 92, resident of Winston-Salem, died September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born May 31, 1927 in Davidson County, a son to the late Lawrence C. and Lilly Martin Culler. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and later worked in upholstery, retiring from Thayer-Coggin in 1992. He was a resident of the Triad area all his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Laura Bodenheimer; a brother, Sherman; and two sisters, Ruby and Virgie. Surviving is his wife Louise "Lou" Culler of the residence; two daughters, Terri Newton and husband Bill and Joan Bodenheimer and husband Tony; a stepdaughter, Oneida Rockwell and husband Tim; two sisters, Shirley Evans and husband Roger and Betty Allard; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
