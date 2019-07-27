John Culler, Jr., age 80, of East Bend passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Mr. Culler was born on September 15, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late John Culler Sr. and Etta Duggins Culler. In addition to his parents, Mr. Culler was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Culler. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Nancy Culler of the home; two sons, Johnny (Victoria) Culler of East Bend and Larry (Melissa) Culler of State Road; two brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Culler and Jerry (Cathy) Culler, both of Pfafftown; two grandchildren, Kasey (Luke) Vasold and Dylan (Katie) Culler; and one great-grandchild, Madelynn. A funeral service for Mr. Culler will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm at Gospel Mission Baptist Church with the Pastor Forrest Richey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6pm-8pm at Huff Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Gospel Mission Baptist Church, 4370 Reid Rd., Tobaccoville, NC 27050. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Culler family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries