John Culler, Jr., age 80, of East Bend passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Mr. Culler was born on September 15, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late John Culler Sr. and Etta Duggins Culler. In addition to his parents, Mr. Culler was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Culler. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Nancy Culler of the home; two sons, Johnny (Victoria) Culler of East Bend and Larry (Melissa) Culler of State Road; two brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Culler and Jerry (Cathy) Culler, both of Pfafftown; two grandchildren, Kasey (Luke) Vasold and Dylan (Katie) Culler; and one great-grandchild, Madelynn. A funeral service for Mr. Culler will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm at Gospel Mission Baptist Church with the Pastor Forrest Richey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6pm-8pm at Huff Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to Gospel Mission Baptist Church, 4370 Reid Rd., Tobaccoville, NC 27050. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Culler family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
K&W closes in Clemmons
-
King woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in heroin overdose death of Winston-Salem man
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
The Atlanta Braves called Jeremy Walker, a former Calvary Day and Davie County standout, with the news all young ball players want to get.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately