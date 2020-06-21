July 1, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Jean W. Culler, 90, died peacefully at Arbor Acres on June 14, 2020. Jean was born in Washington, D.C. on July 1, 1929, where her first job after high school was working as a secretary for two FBI agents. She had many careers over the course of her lifetime, including retail sales at Belk and dental assistant in Rural Hall. Her longest and most important job was serving as homemaker and mother to her two children. She never missed a year being a school room mother, was extremely active in the PTA and volunteered so often at various schools that she was more popular than her children. Jean was also the unofficial nurse of the neighborhood and bandaged many a cut or scrape. Everyone who met "Miss Jean" was taken by her upbeat, pleasant personality, thoughtfulness, appreciation of things done for her and her great desire to help others. She, like the other females in her family, was known for her strength, independence and on occasion stubborn streak but it served her well in accomplishing whatever she set out to do. She loved her family, friends, pets and cars and took extremely good care of them. One of her greatest pleasures was being outside in the sun. She left her mark on all she touched. She was a long-time member of Kingswood United Methodist Church, then Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. At Mt. Tabor she was a many years member of a group that made woolen scarves and hats for the Forsyth County elementary school children. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Owen Whetzel, her brother Ray R. Whetzel and her former husband, Joe H. Culler. She is survived by her children, Stephen R. Culler (Bonnie) of Winston-Salem and Karen C. Johnson (Joe) of Greensboro; grandchildren Sara Chatham (Zach), Andrew Johnson, Wendy Gandy, Joe Johnson, Jane Williams, Lynn Ashby and Lewis Johnson; great-grandchildren Braxton Chatham, Jarod Gandy, Chauncey Williams, Ann Hudson Williams, Jack Ashby, Leo Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Jane Claire Ashby and Jenny Johnson; and numerous extended family and friends, each of whom was special to her. Due to the COVID-19 virus and its restrictions, there will be no funeral service. Those who wish to honor Jean may do so by donating to their favorite charity or simply performing an act of kindness on her behalf. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Meadowbrook House, Arbor Ridge and Arbor Acres for their unfailing kindness and care for Jean over the last several years. They were a godsend. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
