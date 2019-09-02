May 1, 1987 - August 30, 2019 Jessi graduated from West Forsyth High School in 2005. She earned a degree in Zoo and Aquarium Science from Davidson County Community College in 2012, and later became a graduate of Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences in December 2018. Jessi was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ruby and Dallon Hicks, her brother Derek, and her father, Tim Crumley. Jessi is survived by her husband, Chad Culbertson, her mother, Cherie Crumley, and her paternal grandmother Ruth Turner. Additionally, she is survived by her father-in-law, Scott, mother-in-law, Deejie, and her brothers-in-law, Austin and Blake, as well as a host of extended family and friends and that loved her deeply and supported her through her life's journey. There will be a celebration of life on October 13th @ 2:00 PM at The Loft at Sunflower Trail, 1131 Eatons Church Road, Mocksville, NC In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NC Zoo Society to the Red Wolf Conservation

