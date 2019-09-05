October 31, 1922 - September 2, 2019 Mr. Albert Louis Csontos, 96, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Monday, September 02, 2019. He was born in Dover, NJ on October 31, 1922 to the late Andrew Csontos and Rose Juhasz Csontos. Mr. Csontos proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Davis during WWII. He was a faithful member of Rural Hall Moravian church and was a pastor himself while living in FL. Mr. Csontos enjoyed working on the farm, building, and renovating houses. He was a master electrician, but also had a God-given gift for being a well-rounded handyman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Csontos was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Irene Ellen Csontos; two children, Martin and Judith; and seven siblings. He is survived by one son, Alan Csontos (Ethlyn); four grandchildren: Rebecca Dowdle (Craig), Ryan Csontos (Ashleigh), Craig Csontos (Heather), and Michael Baran; seven great-grandchildren: Scout, Liberty, Thatcher, Matthias, Sara, Adam, Dana, and number eight on the way. A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7, at Rural Hall Moravian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
