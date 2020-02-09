Winston-Salem - Ulises Cruz passed at his residence. A list of survivors and other details will be announced later. Arrangements Entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.
Cruz, Ulises
To plant a tree in memory of Ulises Cruz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately