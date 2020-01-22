January 19, 2020 GERMANTON Fred G. Crumpler, Jr., began and ended life on the Germanton farm and home place he loved, in a cabin overlooking pastures holding his beloved riding horses and rescued mustangs. Marsha, his wife of 35 years, and their rescue dog Little Bit were at his side. A Winston-Salem lawyer whose career spanned more than 55 years, Fred was known by many as "The Golden Boy," and he repeatedly demonstrated by word and deed his passion for justice. His guiding principles were: "Use your best judgement; fight hard for your client at every turn; always be trustworthy." One of his most notable accomplishments was his representation of Henry Alford in North Carolina v. Alford US 25 (1970), which resulted in the court's recognition of the Alford Plea, a ruling upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling expedited cases across the country because they no longer had to go to trial. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, 27106. The family will receive friends following the service in the reception room of Salem Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately