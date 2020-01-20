September 9, 1954 - January 19, 2020 Robert "Kim" Crouch, 65 of Thomasville, went home to be with Jesus on January 19, 2020 surrounded by his sisters. He was born in Mecklenburg County on September 09, 1954 a son to the late Claude Greene and Jo Ann Crouch Greene. Robert was the most kind and thoughtful person and most loyal friend that one could have. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James P. and Rozena Crouch and sister, Kitty Sweatman. A special thanks to Karen his dedicated sister for never leaving his side. Surviving are his son, Robbie Crouch of W.S; sisters, Kathy Greene, Karen Green, and Tammy Styers (Frank) all of Wilm.; uncle, Jimmy Crouch (Sandy) of W.S.; cousins Randy Parrish and Barbara Church both of W.S. and companion, Rita Bullins. He also leaves behind many beloved family members and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. No formal visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials may be made to Salvation Army of Winston Salem. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J C Green and Sons Funeral Home 122 W Main Street
Crouch, Robert Kim
