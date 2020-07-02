July 10, 1929 - July 1, 2020 Mr. James Henry "Big Jim" Crossingham, Jr., 90, of Mount Airy, NC, passed away at his home July, 1, 2020. He was born in Surry County July 10, 1929, the son of the late James Henry, Sr. and Anita McNally Crossingham. "Big Jim" was founder and CEO of Ararat Rock Products and was active in the business until his passing. He was a charter member of the North Carolina Aggregate Association, and at the age of 80 he earned his unclassified-unlimited contractor license for North Carolina and Virginia. Jim was CEO of Spencers, Inc., which was founded in 1926 by his father, James Henry Crossingham and Frank Leslie Hatcher. He was the owner and operator of his beloved TTT Ranch in Kaycee, Wyoming. "Big Jim" was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as 2nd class petty officer in the Seabees during the Korean War. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, taught Sunday School, witnessed to prisoners through Prison Fellowship Ministries and attended Flat Ridge Baptist Church. He enjoyed snow skiing and was an accomplished marksman and pilot. He was an ardent American patriot. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and witnessed to everyone about him. The Holy Bible was his rule book for his personal and business life. Surviving are his children; Honey Rowe and her husband, Henry, Ann Cannon and her husband, Bill, Jamye Crossingham, and Jim Crossingham and his wife, Emily; four grandchildren Leslie Ann Cannon, Will Cannon and his wife, Marsha, James Crossingham and his wife, Schmidty, and Austin Crossingham and his wife, Alisonne; great-grandchildren, Georgia Paige, Nora Bell, J. Henry, and Jasper Crossingham, and Eli and Emma Cannon, and his extended family of Ararat Rock Products and Spencer's Inc. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hennis Crossingham, and his brother, Charles Edward Crossingham. Funeral services will be held Friday July 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Chapel of Mount Airy with Rev. Dennis Bledsoe officiating. Interment will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns, there will not be a public visitation, but you are welcome to come by the funeral home to pay your respects on Thursday afternoon July 2, 2020 or place an online condolence at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 563, Dobson, NC 27017, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 410 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
