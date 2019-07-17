Cross, Wayne 1956 - 2019 Wayne Cross, 62, departed this life on July 10, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Ctr. Wayne was born in Gatesville, NC on September 20, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Riddick and his biological parents, Pearl V. Dildy and Frank Cross, Sr. Wayne was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in November 1976. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 24 years, Nikki Cross; 2 daughters; 3 sons; a loving mother-in-law, Willie Mae Kirby of Winston-Salem, NC; 4 sisters; 4 brothers; 4 aunts; a devoted niece: 12 grandchildren, and other family. Funeral services will be conducted 7 P.M. today at Roberts Funeral Service Chapel with visitation at 6 P.M. Interment will be 11 A.M. Thursday at Salisbury National Cemetery. Roberts Funeral Service, Winston-Salem

