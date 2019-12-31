April 29, 1958 - December 26, 2019 Mr. Robert Lee Crosier, 61, passed away Thursday, December 26, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born April 29, 1958 in WV, the son of Naomi Crosier and the late Billy Joe Crosier. Robert loved woodworking and flowers. He also enjoyed fishing. In addition to his mother, Naomi, Robert is survived by his sister, Joyce Robertson (Dale) of Advance; two nephews, Jason Robertson (Lori) of Wallburg and Barry Robertson (Allison) of Yadkinville; two great-nieces, Kryslyn and Genna Robertson; and great-nephew, Austin Robertson. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Pastor Jerry Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Crosier, Robert Lee
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
1:00PM-1:50PM
1:00PM-1:50PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
