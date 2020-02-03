June 25, 1941 - February 1, 2020 Mr. James Alfred Crooks, Sr., 78, of Thomasville, NC, reunited with his loving family members whom entered eternal rest before him on Saturday, February 1, 2020. James was born in Kinzua, PA on June 25, 1941, to the late Boyd Crooks and Edna Bennett Crooks. He enjoyed raising rabbits, canaries, parakeets, and hunting. James loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Crooks; one son, Jack Crooks; a grandson, Logan Brown; and five brothers and one sister. James is survived by his children, James A. Crooks, Jr. (Rose Mary) of Warren, PA, Joseph Crooks (Kerri) of Thomasville, NC, and Jean C. Black (John) of Starbrick, PA; eight grandchildren, Joseph Crooks, Jr., Colby Crooks, Kasey Crooks, Kayla Knibb (Sam), Dustin Crooks (Marjorie), Taylor Brown, Jacqueline Allen, and Carlie Pierce (fiancé, Daryl Babcock); ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Tom Crooks of Pelham, NH. A service to celebrate James' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Warren General Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St., Warren, PA 16365 or Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Crooks. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
