May 27, 1935 - August 3, 2019 Mrs. Rachel Cromer, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born May 27, 1935 in Forsyth County to Mary Lucille Ryan and John William Snow. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Michael Snow, in infancy. Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Norris Baxter Cromer, Sr.; two sons, Norris Baxter Cromer, Jr. and his wife Karen; Jon Barry Cromer, and his wife Shawn; one grandchild, Ryan Aston Cromer; one sister, Becky Beck and her son, John David Beck and his wife Mandy. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Oaks for the years of loving care they provided. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

