May 20, 1929 - October 11, 2019 Mrs. Betty Sue Temples Cromer, 90, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth Co. on May 20, 1929 the daughter of the late Robah Douglas Temples and Polly Ann Brown Temples. Betty was of the Baptist faith and a loving and caring woman, who will be missed by all who knew her. She was a strong-willed woman who loved animals and ceramics. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Burke Cromer; a sister, Shirley Dixon; two half-sisters, Stella Posey and Maude Watkins; and two half-brothers, James Temples and Ed Temples. Betty is survived by a brother, Douglas R. Temples (Georgia) of Kernersville and several nieces, nephews and longtime friends. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 Tuesday evening at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
