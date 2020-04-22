Winston-Salem - Nathaniel Crockett died April 7, 2020 in Detroit, MI. His remains will lie in repose from 9am to 5pm Thurs., April 23, at Hooper Funeral Home. Please offer condolences at hooperfuneralhome.net.

