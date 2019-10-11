February 19, 1941 - October 1, 2019 Abraham Brooke Crist peacefully went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019 in Salisbury, NC at the age of 78. He was born Feb. 19, 1941 in Lexington, Virginia. Brooke was an active member of Ardmore Baptist Church for 42 years and worked for the North Carolina Department of Transportation Right of Way division for 53 years. He also served in the US Army. Brooke is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha; son, Justin (Katelyn); grandchildren Jansen, Samuel, Charles, Summer, and Harrison; sister-in-law, Cora Crist. He is preceded in death by his father Abraham Young Crist; Mother Nellie Elizabeth Smith Crist; Brother, Charles "Charlie" Crist and nephew, Charles "Chuck" Crist of Waldorf, MD. Services will be held on October 14 at 2 pm at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Facilities Fund at Ardmore or donor's choice. Carolina Cremations 650 Industrial Ave, Salisbury, NC 28145
