July 22, 1939 - July 19, 2019 Boonville Bobby Ross Crissman, 79, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Ross was born July 22, 1939 to Elmer and Goldie Crissman. He was a faithful member of Richmond Hill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Ross was preceded in death by his step father, Claude Hobson; sister, Janice C. Moxley; and step brother, Don Hobson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eloise Hobson Crissman; his three children, Joey and wife Mechelle Crissman, Jill C. and husband Robert Logan, and Ginger C. and husband Rev. Will Hamric; his grandchildren who fondly called him "RaRa", Joseph and wife Emily Crissman, Anna Kathryn and husband Brett Howe, and Roseanna C. and husband Austin Laws; his great grandchildren whom he adored, Charlie Joe and Eloise Kate Crissman, and Sadie and Ross Laws; his sisters and brother, Frankie Hutchens, Cora Lee Casstevens, Jack and Linda Crissman, and Kay and Wayne Hays; brother-in-law, Bobby Moxley; sister-in-law, Nancy Hobson; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00PM at Richmond Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Will Hamric officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the RHBC Family Life Center. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation and love to the entire church family and community during this time of loss. A special thank you to the Mountain Valley Hospice team of nurses for their excellent care and the SECU Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RHBC Building Fund or to RHBC youth Ministries c/o Impact 2021 at 2205 Richmond Hill Church Road, Boonville, NC 27011. 2Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
