July 29, 1935 - June 8, 2020 CRIM PILOT MOUNTAIN Betty Lou Bibey Crim, 84, went home to be with her Lord Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at Dunmore Plantation. Betty was born on July 29, 1935 in Stokes County to the late Leonard and Effie Sizemore Bibey. She was a member of both Westfield Friends Church and White Road Baptist Church. Betty loved everything about her churches. She was retired from Bayada Nursing. Betty enjoyed embroidery, cooking, canning, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Linville Crim; 2 brothers, Herman and James Bibey; and her sister, Myrtle Brown. Betty is survived by her 4 children, Terry Lynn Smith (Ronnie); Beth Crim; Leonard Thomas Crim; and Cindy Crim Hartman (Bobby); 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth Flinchum Inman, Anthony Flinchum, Jr., Emily Flinchum McCall, Krisi Lee Crim, and Anna Crim; 15 great grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. There will be an 11:00 am service held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends after the service. Funeral home pandemic guidelines still apply. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation: PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Crim family.

