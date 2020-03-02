October 18, 1946 - February 28, 2020 Mrs. Shelby Jean Hutchens Crews, 73, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. She was born in Surry Co. on October 18, 1946 the daughter of the late William Junior Hutchens and Macy Mae Shinault Hutchens. Shelby retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and was a member of Union Tabernacle Church. She loved working in her flower gardens and spending time at the beach. Shelby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed deeply by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Vernon Crews; and two brothers, Larry Hutchens and Clarence Ray Hutchens. She is survived by her two sons, William "Danny" Crews (Karen) of Walkertown and Brian Keith Crews of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Bradley Crews and Abbey Crews; three step-grandchildren, Dixie Whitaker, Maddie Rowe and Taylor Knopf; a sister, Linda Hutchens of King; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel In Rural Hall with Rev. Herbert Mabe officiating. Private graveside service will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 Monday evening at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

