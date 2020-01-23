Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Ms. Rickita Crews, 30, will be conducted at 12pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Love Church, with family visitation beginning at 11:30am. Ms. Crews may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.

