Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Ms. Rickita Crews, 30, will be conducted at 12pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Love Church, with family visitation beginning at 11:30am. Ms. Crews may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.
Crews, Rickita
To plant a tree in memory of Rickita Crews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately