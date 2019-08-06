May 16, 1927 - August 3, 2019 Mrs. Rachel Wooten Crews, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born May 16, 1927 in Forsyth County to Pearl Rosser Wooten and Samuel Andrew Wooten. Mrs. Crews was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and retired from the Veterans Administration. Rachel loved her family, her faith and pretty flowers. She gave of herself to so many people in so many ways. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Stempel Crews; one son, Rodney Dale Crews; three brothers, Roy, Jack and Cecil Wooten and four sisters, Delia Margurite, who died in infancy, Ethel Kilgore, Vera Floyd and Helen McGee. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Smith and her husband Wayne; two grandchildren, Melissa Ann Johnson and Stephen Andrew Smith and his fiancée Rachael Chamberlin; one great-grandson, James Tyler Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Vickie Jones-Johnson officiating. There is no stated visitation. To my Mommie: I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck. You're my mommy. Until we meet again, I love You, Susan. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Cold case arrest: Surry man charged in 1980 rape and murder of 14-year-old girl
-
Cason, Kelly M.
-
Walkertown lawyer and onetime leader of white supremacist group is accused of mishandling client money
-
'The Bachelorette' went into overtime. And Tyler Cameron, the former Wake Forest QB, got the win.
-
New superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools expected to be named Wednesday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately