May 16, 1927 - August 3, 2019 Mrs. Rachel Wooten Crews, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born May 16, 1927 in Forsyth County to Pearl Rosser Wooten and Samuel Andrew Wooten. Mrs. Crews was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and retired from the Veterans Administration. Rachel loved her family, her faith and pretty flowers. She gave of herself to so many people in so many ways. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Stempel Crews; one son, Rodney Dale Crews; three brothers, Roy, Jack and Cecil Wooten and four sisters, Delia Margurite, who died in infancy, Ethel Kilgore, Vera Floyd and Helen McGee. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Smith and her husband Wayne; two grandchildren, Melissa Ann Johnson and Stephen Andrew Smith and his fiancée Rachael Chamberlin; one great-grandson, James Tyler Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Vickie Jones-Johnson officiating. There is no stated visitation. To my Mommie: I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck. You're my mommy. Until we meet again, I love You, Susan. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

