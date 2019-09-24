August 24, 1930 - September 21, 2019 Little River, SC--Rachel G. Crews, 89, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at McLeod Regional, Florence, SC. Born on August 24, 1930 in Winston-Salem, NC, she was the daughter of the late Levi S. and Beulah Atwood Gentry. Mrs. Crews is survived by her children, David P. Crews (Carolyn) and Howard C. Crews, Jr. (Connie); sister, Veronica Hutchins; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard C. Crews, Sr.; daughter, Sandra C. Bastianello; four brothers; and two sisters. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1569 Hwy 9 E., Longs, SC 29568. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

