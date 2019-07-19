April 2, 1947 - July 17, 2019 Gail Clermont Crews, 72, of Germanton, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Oak Forest Methodist Church with the Reverend Julie Wilburn-Peeler and the Reverend Eric Tang officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. Gail was born in Windham County, Connecticut on April 2, 1947 to George and Angeline Clermont. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Joseph Falcone. She was employed by Old Dominion Freight Line for thirty-eight years. Gail is survived by her loving husband, Marshall Ray Crews; two sons, Brandon James Duncan of Archdale, Jason Eric Duncan (Diana) of Thomasville; four daughters, Tammy Duncan Ferrell (Jason) of Midway; Angela Duncan Weavil (Todd) of Midway; Jaclyn Crews Nelson (Mike) of Winston-Salem and Jennifer Crews of Boonville, NC; a sister, Georgette Clermont Falcone of SC; eleven grandchildren, Ryan Ferrell, Reagan Ferrell, Nathan Hicks, Norah Duncan, Ryan Weavil, AD 3rd Class Jacob Duncan, Kaitlin Morris, Brooklyn Weavil, Damien Royal, Anthony Nelson and Savannah Nelson; and one great-grandchild, Oakley Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
