May 25, 1936 - September 13, 2019 Mrs. Bessie Mae Hall Cress, age 83, passed away September 13, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice Home in Salisbury, NC. She was born May 25, 1936 in Stanley County to the late John Frank Hall and Mamie Hutchins Hall. Bessie was a longtime member of Providence Moravian Church. She retired from RJ Reynolds with 18 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a friend to many and a mother to all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Cress; four sisters, Irene Lambert, Marie Melton, Sarah Basinger, and Magdalene Puckett; three brothers, Adam, June and Pete Hall. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Smithey, and four grandchildren; caregiver, Terri Powlas (Alan), and caregiver, Gary Basinger (Jane), and numerous more nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Providence Moravian Church Cemetery with Danny Myers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Moravian Church Graveyard Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

Tags

Load entries