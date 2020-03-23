June 15, 1948 - March 20, 2020 Nancy Toy Dowell Creel 71, passed away Friday March 20th, 2020. She was born in Arlington County Virginia on June 15th, 1948. She retired from the Federal Government after 25 years of service. Preceding her in death were her parents Troy Morrison Dowell and Myrtle Elvira Wilde Dowell, and younger brother Scott John Dowell. Surviving is her devoted husband of 50 years Robert E Creel, son Rob Creel (Kerri), daughter Kati Canosa (Marshall), four beautiful grandchildren Tyler and Brylie Creel, Jenna and Andrew Canosa, brother Kenneth "Skip" Dowell (Linda), sister Connie Lucas and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may either make a donation to the Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem NC 27103 or the Humane Society Located on Country Club Rd. Winston Salem NC Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

