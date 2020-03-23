June 15, 1948 - March 20, 2020 Nancy Toy Dowell Creel 71, passed away Friday March 20th, 2020. She was born in Arlington County Virginia on June 15th, 1948. She retired from the Federal Government after 25 years of service. Preceding her in death were her parents Troy Morrison Dowell and Myrtle Elvira Wilde Dowell, and younger brother Scott John Dowell. Surviving is her devoted husband of 50 years Robert E Creel, son Rob Creel (Kerri), daughter Kati Canosa (Marshall), four beautiful grandchildren Tyler and Brylie Creel, Jenna and Andrew Canosa, brother Kenneth "Skip" Dowell (Linda), sister Connie Lucas and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may either make a donation to the Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Lane Winston Salem NC 27103 or the Humane Society Located on Country Club Rd. Winston Salem NC Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Most Popular
-
Burr gave stark COVID-19 warning to private group weeks ago. Senator also sold stocks in hospitality industry, according to report
-
Watch: Map shows how coronavirus is spreading in N.C.
-
Latest Forsyth County COVID-19 case not linked to travel or close contact, health officials say
-
Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands to produce masks during COVID-19 shortage
-
Gov. bars dine-in at restaurants, warns community spread of COVID-19 is likely occurring. For now, all NC cases linked to travel.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately