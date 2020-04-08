Greensboro - Rev. Archie Creed, 79, died April 6, 2020 at his home in Greensboro. A memorial service at Concord Friends Meeting in Greensboro will be announced later. Condolences can be made at www.georgebrothersfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Archie Creed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries