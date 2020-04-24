October 10, 1993 - April 21, 2020 William Alexander Creech of Winston-Salem, age 26, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ and his heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 21st, at his home. Will is a beloved child of God. He is the much loved and adored son of Billy and Carrie Creech, of Acworth, GA. He is a protector and encourager to his sister, Emily Johnson (Daniel), of Montgomery, Alabama. He is the much admired and best friend to his brother, Ian Creech, of Winston-Salem, NC. He is the cherished grandson of Carolyn Baldridge Creech, of Winston-Salem, NC, the deceased Mack Richardson Creech, and John and Ann Luzier, of Washington, PA. Will attended Parkview Christian School in Lilburn, Georgia, and Redeemer School and West Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, NC. He studied graphic design at Appalachian University in Boone, NC. He will be dearly and tenderly missed by his loving family, many friends who knew him well, and people from all walks of life. There was no one that Will would not talk to or reach out to. He had a genuine and sincere love for others. There was no guile in his spirit. He loved the outdoors, creating works of art, and was an avid UNC Tarheels and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved being with his family and friends. We love you so much and cannot imagine life without your wonderful smile, strong clear voice, and creative abilities. You blessed and enriched our lives for 26 years! Thank you! In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Redeemer School, Winston-Salem, NC or East Cobb Christian School, Marietta, GA student scholarship funds. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To plant a tree in memory of William Creech as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

