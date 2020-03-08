Creamer, Elizabeth Winn December 18, 1940 - February 20, 2020 Mrs. Elizabeth Winn Creamer passed away Thursday, February 20th in Winston-Salem. She was born December 18, 1940 in Franklin County to Warner and Mary Ethel Winn. After growing up on a farm in rural North Carolina, Beth, as she was known to family and friends, attended the College of William and Mary where she met her husband, Jim, who preceded her in death. Beth loved to travel and learn. From that small farm in North Carolina she went on to see almost every corner of the world, holding a very special place in her heart for birdwatching on Sanibel Island and her safari in South Africa. Beth shared her curiosity of the world as a mother and as a school teacher. She worked with students in Maryland, the Carolinas, Florida and Virginia for over 30 years, eventually specializing in special education. After retirement, she moved to Winston-Salem, where she rekindled a passion for painting and photography and enjoyed the company of her beloved grandchildren. She was also a great lover of nature. In addition to her parents and her husband, Beth was preceded in death by her brother William Winn. She is survived by her sons Jim and Jeff, daughter-in-law Melissa Blunkall, grandchildren Jay and Molly Creamer and Jacob Myers, her sister-in-law Joanne Winn, best friend, Janie Hicks and by several nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the staff at the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center for the wonderful support she received during her treatment. A service in her honor will be held at the Brookstown Inn at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 21.
