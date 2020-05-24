December 10, 1931 - May 21, 2020 Dr. Elizabeth Manny Crawford died on May 21, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1931, to Dr. Theodore B. and Elsie S. Manny, in Washington, D.C. She received a B.S. degree from American University and a Ph.D. from North Carolina State University where she taught in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology for many years. She also served terms as Assistant Department Head, Associate Dean of the Graduate School, and Chair of the Faculty Senate. She was the wife of Dr. Stanley Suval, Professor of History at North Carolina State University until his death in 1986. She later married Glen Crawford, who died in 2006. Following retirement she volunteered with several organizations in Carteret County and served as an elder at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. At the time of her death, she was residing at Springmoor Life Care Community and was active in West Raleigh Presbyterian Church. At Springmoor, she edited the "Herald" for a year and a half and she loved to bake birthday cakes and desserts for residents. She is survived by sister Elsie Manny Eads; daughters Elizabeth Lee and her husband J. Reid Morgan of Winston-Salem; Claudia Carolyn and her husband Jeff Guy of Salida, CO; and Stephanie Ilene and her husband David Conley of Raleigh; grandchildren Ted, Whitt, and William Morgan; Christopher and Michael McCord and Michael's wife Jamie; and Stephen, Alex, and Rebecca Conley; great grandsons Solomon Conley, Cody Little, and Nathan McCord; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Interment will be at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Raleigh. Memorial gifts may be made to Hearts with Haiti, 27 Horne Street, Raleigh, 27607; Children's Tumor Foundation, 16th floor, 120 Wall Street, New York, NY, 10005; or Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, 27615. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com. Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27604
