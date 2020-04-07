January 31, 1929 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Alvin Royce Crawford passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice. He was born January 31, 1929 in Clay County to Leslie and Lessie Crawford. Mr. Crawford attended NC School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC and retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. Mr. Crawford was a member of Woodland Baptist Church since 1961, where he was a founding member of their Deaf Ministry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Crawford is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Earleen Crater Crawford; sister, Helen Anderson; and brother, Hub Crawford. Surviving are his two sons, Jimmy Crawford (Claudia) and Tim Crawford (Maria); three grandchildren: Drew Crawford (Brooke), Alicia Crawford, and Savannah Samuelson (KC); five great-grandchildren: Logan, Cameron, and Mason Royce Crawford; Maddox and McKenna Samuelson; sister, Ruth Misenheimer; and brother, Carroll Crawford. A private graveside service will be conducted with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Most Popular
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately