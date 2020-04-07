January 31, 1929 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Alvin Royce Crawford passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice. He was born January 31, 1929 in Clay County to Leslie and Lessie Crawford. Mr. Crawford attended NC School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC and retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. Mr. Crawford was a member of Woodland Baptist Church since 1961, where he was a founding member of their Deaf Ministry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Crawford is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Earleen Crater Crawford; sister, Helen Anderson; and brother, Hub Crawford. Surviving are his two sons, Jimmy Crawford (Claudia) and Tim Crawford (Maria); three grandchildren: Drew Crawford (Brooke), Alicia Crawford, and Savannah Samuelson (KC); five great-grandchildren: Logan, Cameron, and Mason Royce Crawford; Maddox and McKenna Samuelson; sister, Ruth Misenheimer; and brother, Carroll Crawford. A private graveside service will be conducted with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

