January 12, 1945 - September 23, 2019 Mr. Allen Wilson Craver, Jr., 74, of Lewisville, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born January 12, 1945 in Forsyth County to Catherine Redding Craver and Allen Wilson Craver, Sr. Mr. Craver was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church and retired after 30 years from the IBEW Electrical Workers Union. He loved fishing, gardening, the beach and making jewelry. Mr. Craver was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Curtis Allen Craver. Surviving are his wife, Judy Kiser Craver; two daughters, Crystal Everhart (Jeff) and Cathy Cundiff (Alex); eight grandchildren, B.J. Myers (Jordan), Keri Pavlov (Steven), Measha Mullins (Jarrod), Faleasha Myers, Jamie Bell, Brandi Everhart (Maurice), Samantha Cundiff and Hannah Bell (Jay); five great-grandchildren, Lily Mullins, Caleb Harrold, Gary Bell III, Brayden Bell and Addison Bell; two sisters, Patricia Boggs (Eddie) and Mary Catherine Craver; one brother, Joe Craver (Sandra). Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and special friends, Doug and Brenda Fearrington and Gary and Vickie Hall. The family would like to mention a thanks to their church family, a special nurse, Kelly Sides, and to the staff at Trellis Supportive Care. The family will receive friends from 3:00-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Shiloh Lutheran Church with Pastor John Beeg officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church Renovation Fund for the Educational Building, 703 Lewisville Vienna Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023
