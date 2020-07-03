October 7, 1935 - July 1, 2020 Mrs. Janice Darlene Willard Craver, 84, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away July 1, 2020. Janice was born October 7, 1935 in Forsyth County a daughter to the late Garland Willard and the late Cassie Manning Willard and had made this area her home all of her life. Janice was a graduate of Glenn High School, Class of 1954, and a former employee of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company as an export billing director. She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, the Young Adult Sunday school class, United Methodist Women and volunteered for various church mission trips and Meals on Wheels. Janice was also a member of the Sunshine Senior Citizens of Wallburg, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wallburg Fire Department and the Ledford Homemakers Club. She served several years on the Board of Wallburg Recreation Center and was registrar for the Wallburg Board of elections. Janice loved to perform and emcee the "Tacky" fashion show with her girlfriends and members of the club. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Jacob Willard. On October 7, 1955, she married Billy Ray Craver who died March 2, 2015. Surviving is her son, Dr. Jeffery Craver and his husband Michael Rzepka of Decatur, Georgia; her daughter, Jan Craver of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Carson Beasley and Dalton Beasley; and great-grandchild Tripp Jolly. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Shady Grove UMC Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Tom Mabry officiating. Janice will lie in repose from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM Friday at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 for those who would like to sign the guest book. Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be sent to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 167 Shady Grove Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Craver family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
