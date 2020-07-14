March 22, 1931 - July 12, 2020 Zona Gail Anderson Craver, 89, of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Almost Home Group in Thomasville. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Gail was born on March 22, 1931 in Davidson County to Robert Leo Anderson and Thelma Hedrick Anderson. She retired as a bookkeeper for N.H. Craver & Sons and was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Welcome as well as serving with the Women's Club in Lexington, United Methodist Women, Davidson County Home Extension and Meals on Wheels. Gail's greatest passion was being a loving mother and raising her four boys into outstanding men. She was gifted with creativity through gardening, decorating, cooking and art. Her positive attitude and zest for life endeared her to everyone she met. Throughout their 61 years of marriage, Bill and Gail traveled for several years, serving on the building team in under-developed countries. Bill and Gail enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Russia, Australia, Middle East, the Holy Land, South America, and South Pacific, gathering lifelong friends along the way. They also enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends at their home on High Rock Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Hoyle Craver, and sisters, Bobbe Conrad (John) and Celeste Austin (Farrell). Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Scott Craver (Diane), Jeffrey Craver (Diane), Stan Craver (Cindy) and Joe Craver (Kathy); six grandchildren, Meri Scott Craver-Boyles (David), Anna Gail Craver, Christina 'Nina' Craver Kelley (Brett), Carly Craver Booty (Matt), Ben Craver and Zach Craver and one great-grandchild, Abram Joe Booty. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Almost Home Group for their kindness and care during Gail's stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels, 104 E. Center Street, Lexington, NC 27292, Center Methodist Church, 196 Center Church Road, Lexington, NC 27295, The Almost Home Group, 904 Kenreed Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360 or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC

Tags

Load entries