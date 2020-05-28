April 22, 1928 - May 25, 2020 Dorothy Louise Zimmerman Craver, age 92, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Mitch Wilson. Dot was born April 22, 1928 in Forsyth County to David Eli Zimmerman and Annie Pauline Black Zimmerman. She, along with her husband, Doug, were the retired owners and operators of Doug Cravers Greenhouses. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church and member of The Friendship Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women. She also was a member of The Winston-Salem Rose Society and The American Rose Society. Her parents, husband Thomas Douglas "Doug" Craver, and her son, Tommy Craver, preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by a brother, Larry Zimmerman and sister, Norma Sink, and her son-in-law, Frank Thrower. Surviving are a son, Michael Craver (Kim) of Lexington; daughters, Loretta Evans (Calvin) of Graham, Karen Haynes Thrower and Donese Jarvis Parker (Homer) all of Lexington; five grandchildren, David Jarvis, Angie Tysinger (Brandon), Allyson Ellis (Kris), Ginny Byerly (Adam) all of Lexington and Jennifer Caligan (Heath) of Harrisburg, NC; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 186 Center Church Road, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 301 N. Main Street
