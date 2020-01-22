May 1, 1937 - January 19, 2020 Mr. Rives (Hank) Jones Craven, 82, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mr. Craven was born May 1, 1937 in Forsyth County, NC and had made this area his home all of his life. "Hank" was a machine operator with R.J. Reynolds, a member of Parkview Primitive Baptist Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening and always grew enough vegetables and produce to give to friends and neighbors. "Hank" was always happy as a bumble bee at a flower show. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. On September 16, 1972 he married Brenda Hinson who survives of the home. Also surviving are his son, Cletus Craven of Lexington; daughters Libby Ayers (Jerald) of Clemmons, Sheila Hedrick (Milton), Tina Covey (Michael), Amy Powers (Lee) of Lexington; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a special friend, Pat Robbins. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Parkview Primitive Baptist Church with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating. Interment will follow at the Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends and family from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Parkview Primitive Baptist Church, 3209 Ridgewood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Special Olympics of Davidson County, 555-D West Center Street Ext., Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be sent to the Craven family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C> Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
